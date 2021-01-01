Theodore Franklin Claypoole

As a Partner of Womble Bond Dickinson’s Intellectual Property Practice Group, Ted leads the firm’s IP Transaction Team. Ted manages information security risk and cross-border data transfer issues, including those involving the European Union and the Data Protection Safe Harbor. He helps businesses monetize their data and build data-centric business models, including building data protections for Internet connected devices of all types. He also negotiates and prepares business process outsourcing, distribution, branding, software development, hosted application and electronic commerce agreements for all types of companies.

Think Like a Lawyer about Artificial Intelligence

