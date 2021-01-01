As a Partner of Womble Bond Dickinson’s Intellectual Property Practice Group, Ted leads the firm’s IP Transaction Team. Ted manages information security risk and cross-border data transfer issues, including those involving the European Union and the Data Protection Safe Harbor. He helps businesses monetize their data and build data-centric business models, including building data protections for Internet connected devices of all types. He also negotiates and prepares business process outsourcing, distribution, branding, software development, hosted application and electronic commerce agreements for all types of companies.
The ABA and its dedicated members work tirelessly to create original substantive content to advance the legal profession here and around the globe. Each year the ABA authors over 1,000 books, periodicals, and newsletters, creating one of the world's richest storehouses of legal knowledge.