 chevron-down Created with Sketch Beta.

    Antitrust Resources

    Indispensable content from the world's leading community of competition, consumer protection, and data privacy professionals.

    Antitrust Magazine View All

    Antitrust Law Journal View All

    The Antitrust Source View All

    Podcasts
    Antitrust Resources

    Our Curious Amalgam Podcast

    Our Curious Amalgam explores topics in antitrust, competition, consumer protection, data protection, and privacy law with leading experts around the world.

    View All Episodes
    Antitrust Resources

    Trust & Trade Podcast

    Trust and Trade explores topics of antitrust, competition, data protection, and privacy law through the eyes of various ABA Committees and their members.

    View All Episodes

    Comments, Reports, & Amicus Briefs

    These Section comments were submitted and cleared in accordance with ABA Blanket Authority Policy. Please note that Blanket Authority is effective for two years from the date of submission, unless granted under "Expedited" procedure, in which case it is effective for 90 days from the date of submission.

    View

    Committee Articles View All

    On-Demand Videos View All

    Books View All

    Additional Resources